10 Indian riders to represent India at FEI Children's Classic 2024

New Delhi, Sep 12 Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) have selected top ten riders across three categories to represent India at the prestigious FEI Jumping Children’s Classics 2024 from September 13 in Bengaluru.

The selection trial was held in the EFI CSN Show Jumping event held at the Embassy International Riding School on September 11.

Thivyesh Ram led the Bronze tour with a jump-off time of 27.58 seconds and 0 faults, showcasing exceptional control and speed. Followed by Aradhana Anand and Eshan Sundaram with time 29.01 and 33.66 with 0 penalties respectively. Samaira Santhosh clinched the fourth spot with 35.53 seconds and zero penalties.

The Silver Tour saw fierce competition, with Harshvardhan Singh Gulia leading with a time of 101.19 seconds and no faults. Aradhna Anand secured second place with 102.03 seconds. Hanisha Gupta and Puneet Jakhar completed the top four with times of 48.58 and 54.80 seconds, respectively, each accruing 4 faults.

Sreshth Raju Mantena and Harshiyt will represent India in the Gold Tour and will have a chance to qualify for the finals to be held in Mexico.

"We are immensely proud of our riders for their outstanding efforts. These results speak volume about their hard work, dedication, and growing talent. The selection for the FEI Jumping Children’s Classics 2024 is an incredible opportunity for them to showcase their abilities internationally and will help to better India’s team ranking points, and we are excited and looking forward to seeing how they perform here," said Col.Jaiveer Singh, secretary general of the EFI.

These young athletes will now represent India in the FEI Jumping Children’s Classics 2024 on September 12-13 at the same venue, where they will compete for worldwide team ranking.

