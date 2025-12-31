14-year-old Amieyra Khoslla wins gold at 29th National Climbing Championship 2025

New Delhi [India], December 31 : Fourteen-year-old climbing prodigy Amieyra Khoslla delivered an outstanding performance to win the Gold Medal in the Youth Girls (Under-17) category at the 29th National Sport Climbing Championship (NSCC) 2025, held in Bengaluru from December 26 to 29.

Competing against the country's top young climbers in the bouldering discipline, Amieyra showcased exceptional strength, technical precision, and composure to secure first place with a commanding overall score of 83.8 points in the final round, as per a press release.

Her performance reflected remarkable consistency across all four problem routes and highlighted her growing stature as one of India's most promising young climbers. The championship was organised by the Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF) in association with the General Thimayya National Academy of Adventure (GETHNAA) and featured talented athletes from various zones across India.

Held at Yavanika in Bengaluru, Karnataka, the 29th National Sport Climbing Championship featured elite young climbers competing in speed climbing and bouldering across multiple age categories and divisions.

During the qualification round on 27 December 2025, Amieyra demonstrated flawless technique and mental fortitude, earning a perfect score of 100.0 across all four bouldering problems, placing her as the joint top qualifier for the finals.

In the final round on December 28, 2025, Amieyra maintained her dominance, scoring on all four boulders with multiple tops and zones, ultimately securing the national title with 83.8 points and finishing significantly ahead of her competitors.

