140th IOC Session to be held in Mumbai in October
By IANS | Published: March 7, 2023 09:57 AM 2023-03-07T09:57:03+5:30 2023-03-07T10:10:24+5:30
Geneva, March 7 The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced that the 140th IOC Session will be hosted in Mumbai, India on October 15-17.
New Delhi held the 86th edition of the IOC Session 40 years ago in 1983.
