17-year-old Aussie club cricketer dies after being struck by ball

Melbourne, Oct 30 Ben Austin, a 17-year-old club cricketer from Melbourne, tragically died after being hit on the neck by a ball during training on Tuesday.

Ben was rushed to the hospital in critical condition following the incident at Ferntree Gully in Melbourne's outer east, where he was batting in the nets. The balls were delivered by sidearm, also known as 'wanger,' in preparation for a T20 match. Although he was wearing a helmet, it lacked a stem guard.

Ben was practising with balls in the nets before a T20 match when he sustained the injury, with his teammates present.

Advanced life support and intensive care paramedics transported Ben to Monash Children's Hospital, where he passed away on Wednesday. The Ferntree Gully Cricket Club announced his death on Thursday.

"We are absolutely devastated by the passing of Ben, and the impacts of his death will be felt by all in our cricket community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family – Jace, Tracey, Cooper and Zach, his extended family, his friends and to all of those who knew Ben and the joy that he brought," the club said in a statement.

Cricket Victoria issued a statement from Jace Austin, Ben's father, and the Austin family, which read, "We are utterly devastated by the passing of our beautiful Ben, who died earlier on Thursday morning. For Tracey and I, Ben was an adored son, deeply loved brother to Cooper and Zach and a shining light in the lives of our family and friends.

"This tragedy has taken Ben from us, but we find some comfort that he was doing something he did for so many summers – going down to the nets with mates to play cricket. He loved cricket and it was one of the joys of his life.

"We would also like to support his teammate who was bowling in the nets – this accident has impacted two young men and our thoughts are with he and his family as well. We would like to thank the cricket community including Ferntree Gully Cricket Club, Mulgrave Cricket Club and Eildon Park Cricket Club for their support since Tuesday evening and to the dozens of people who visited Ben in hospital.

"Finally, we would also like thank all the first responders at the scene and the staff at Monash Children's Hospital who worked so hard to help Ben. We will cherish Ben forever."

