19th Captain Jintu Gogoi Football Tournament concludes after thrilling final, grand closing ceremony

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], December 14 : In a grand celebration of sportsmanship and talent, the Indian Army orchestrated a memorable closing ceremony of the 19th Edition of Captain Jintu Gogoi Football Tournament at Nehru Maidan, Duliajan, Assam on Thursday.

Lt Gen Harjeet Singh Sahi, AVSM, YSM, SM, GOC, Spear Corps and Smt Nandita Gorlosa, Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare, Cooperation, and ITFC were the chief guests.

In the thrilling final match Oil India Limited FC team clinched the title by defeating Assam Rifles team by 2-0.

The spectacular closing ceremony held at Duliajan was witnessed by an exuberant crowd of more than 35,000 and elicited an overwhelming response from the people of upper Assam. The cultural richness of the event unfolded through captivating performances, including the mesmerizing tunes of Rohit Sonar's theme song, the rhythmic beats of Bhangra, the precision of the Pipe Band, the impressive Khukri Martial Arts display, and the delightful Dog Show by Assam Rifles.

These performances not only celebrated the diversity of our nation but also added an artistic touch to the sporting spectacle. The spectacular event was also graced by the proud parents of Capt Jintu Gogoi, Vir Chakra.

The tournament was played over eight days with 24 teams from eight states of the Northeast. Smt Nandita Gorlosa, Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare and Lt Gen Harjeet Singh Sahi AVSM, YSM, SM GOC Spear Corps awarded a grand prize of Rs 8 lakh, to the winning team as a testament to the dedication and prowess on the field, while the runner-up received a commendable Rs 5 lakh.

Individual excellence was acknowledged with Rs 50,000 each for the Golden Boot, Golden Glove, and Golden Ball winners, recognizing their outstanding contributions to the tournament.

Smt Nandita Gorlosa in her address exhorted all the youth of the Northeast to participate enthusiastically in such sports competitions under the ambit of Khelo India and Fit India. She said that she was confident such competitions are very important to nurture the next generation of sports stars. She also appreciated the Army for putting up such a spectacular and memorable show and thanked the army for spreading the message of sports, fitness and national integration among the youth of Assam.

The 19th edition of the tournament witnessed intense competition and camaraderie among the participating teams, reflecting the true spirit of sportsmanship. The closing ceremony, with its vibrant festivities, not only acknowledged the winners but also celebrated the collective passion for football that resonated throughout the tournament.

This event stands as a testament to the Indian Army's commitment to fostering sports, unity, and national pride. The captivating closing ceremony was a fitting tribute to the dedication and sportsmanship displayed throughout the tournament.

