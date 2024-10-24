1st ODI: India women's team bowled out for 227 as Kerr sisters shine for NZ in series opener

Ahmedabad, Oct 24 The Indian batting faltered in the first women's One-dayer of the three-match series against New Zealand as they were bowled out for 227 all out with 33 balls remaining at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Kerr sisters, Amelia and Melie, were exceptional with the ball, combining to take seven wickets. Eden Carson and Suzie Bates chipped in with two and one wickets respectively, helping the White Ferns restrict India in the series opener.

After opting to bat first, India's poor start was marked by the early dismissal of stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana (5). Shafali Verma (33) briefly ignited hopes with an attacking approach, taking on the New Zealand pacers, but her downfall came soon, courtesy of Carson's spin. Dayalan Hemalatha followed shortly after, further denting India’s hopes of a big total.

Yastika Bhatia, making her return to the side, injected some positivity into India’s innings with a composed (37), but she too was undone by Amelia Kerr. Debutant Tejal Hasabnis and Jemimah Rodrigues then steadied the ship, adding 61 runs for the fifth wicket. Hasabnis impressed in her first outing, crafting a composed (42) before falling to Melie Kerr, while Bates ended Rodrigues’ (35) promising stay.

Deepti Sharma’s resilient knock of 41 from 51 balls held India together for a while, but a lack of support from the other end saw India collapse towards the end.

The New Zealand spinners maintained control throughout the innings, suffocating India’s run flow and striking at regular intervals. Leg-spinner Amelia Kerr (4-42) and medium pacer Jess Kerr (3-49) spearheaded New Zealand’s bowling attack, with solid backing from off-spinner Eden Carson, who chipped in with figures of 2/42.

India are taking on the newly-crowned Women's T20 World Cup winner, New Zealand in three One-day Internationals, with all matches being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Brief score:

India 227 in 44.3 overs (Tejal Hasabnis 42, Deepti Sharma 41; Amelia Kerr 4-42, Jess Kerr 3-49) against South Africa.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor