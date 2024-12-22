1st ODI: Mandhana, Renuka power India to 211-run win over West Indies

Vadodara, Dec 22 Smriti Mandhana’s 91-run knock alongside Renuka Singh’s first five-wicket haul in the format powered India women to a dominating 211-run victory over West Indie in the first ODI at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Asked to bat first, India got off to a flying start as vice-captain Mandhana and debutant Pratika Rawal stitched up a 110-run partnership to put the hosts on the front foot before the latter was caught and bowled by Hayley Matthews. Rawal, who was not quick enough ended up poking the ball in the air which was brilliantly caught by the spinner.

Mandhana’s innings, laced with 13 boundaries came to an end in the 32nd over when Zaida James caught her plumb for an LBW. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who has been under immense pressure in recent times, looked to be in fine form as she scored 34 runs in 23 deliveries, which included three fours and one six. After a 66-run partnership with Harleen Doel, the duo were dismissed in back-to-back overs bowlers provided some relief to the visiting side.

Harleen was the first to depart as her attempt of playing on the off-side saw her knick the ball back onto her stumps. The skipper, in a moment of chaos, was run out in the very next over.

Cameos by Richa Ghosh (26) and Jemimah Rodriguez (31) helped the hosts cross the 300-run milestone while ferocious bowling by Zaida saw her register a five-wicket haul which bundled the lower order and restricted India to 314/9.

The West Indies innings could not have gotten off to a worse start as opener Qiana Joseph was run out on the very first ball. Miscommunication between Joseph, who did not play a single ball, and skipper Hayley Matthews saw the former left with virtually no chance of reaching the crease in time and inflicting a disastrous start for the side.

The skipper departed two overs later for a duck as she was caught behind by Richa Ghosh off Renuka Singh’s delivery. Although the on-field decision signalled not out, Richa remained adamant and the review paid off as both openers were dismissed without making an impact on the scoreboard.

Renuka picked the second of her five-wicket haul in her next over as Deandra Dottin’s attempt to to slog the ball saw the wickets being castled over.

Titas Sadhu picked her sole wicket on the day just two deliveries later as her inswinging delivery found the gap between bat and pad of Rashada Williams to send the visitors reeling at 11/4.

Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne and Shabika Gajnabi all fell victim to Renuka’s onslaught as India further strengthened their stronghold over the game.

Afy Fletcher, the top scorer for the visitors, remained unbeaten at 24 runs as two wickets by Priya Mishra and Deepti Sharma’s sole wicket bundled the West Indies for 103 runs in 26.2 overs to secure a thumping victory.

Brief scores: India W 314/9 in 50 overs (Smriti Mandhana 91, Harleen Deol 44; Zaida James 5-45) defeated West Indies W 103/10 in 26.2 overs (Afy Fletcher 24 not out; Renuka Singh 5-29, Priya Mishra 2-22) by 211 runs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor