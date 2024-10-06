1st T20I: Arshdeep, Varun bag three scalps each to restrict Bangladesh to 127

Gwalior, Oct 6 Arshdeep Singh (3-14) and Varun Chakravarthy (3-31) clinched three wickets each to bowl out Bangladesh for 127 in the first T20I at Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium here on Sunday.

Put in to bat first, Bangladesh openers Parvez Hossain Emon and Litton Das failed to get the desired start for the side. Arshdeep struck early on the fifth ball of the match to get rid of Litton (4) after finding the top edge of his bat.

In Arshdeep's next over, the left-arm pacer cleaned up Emon (8) to add more trouble to Bangladesh's innings.

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Towid Hridoy tried to rebuild and kept the scoreboard ticking in the powerplay. Shanto made the most of the first bowling change by Indian captain Suryakymar Yadav in the fifth over. Bangladesh captain smashed back-to-back fours off Varun Chakravarthy before hitting six on the final ball to accumulate 15 runs from the over.

Debutant Mayank Yadav came into the attack on the final over of the field restriction and bowled a maiden while clocking the maximum speed of 147.3 kmph. He joined the likes of Ajit Agarkar and Arshdeep to bowl a maiden in his first T20I over for India.

Bangladesh were 39/2 after 6 overs. However, Chakravarthy bounced back in his next over to remove Hridoy (12) as Hardik Pandya took a catch at long-on. Mahmudullah came in to bat at No. 5 but his stay at the crease was cut short by Mayank in his second over to get his first international wicket. Mahmudullah departed after scoring just one run, leaving Bangladesh at 43/4.

Shanto had a brief partnership of 14-run with Jaker Ali before Chakravarthy struck again to send half of the side back to the pavilion.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz joined his captain in the middle and had an 18-run stand before spinner Washington Sundar caught Shanto on his own bowling (27) to leave Bangladesh six-wicket down.

Tailenders Rishad Hossain (11) and Taskin Ahmed (12) showed some resistance and contributed some crucial runs to the scoreboard as Mehidy stood firm on the other end.

Pandya dismantled Shoriful Islam's (1) off stump before Arshdeep cleaned up Mustafizur Rehman (1) on the penultimate delivery of the match. Mehidy remained unbeaten on 35 runs off 32 balls including three fours as Bangladesh were bowled out for 127 in 19.5 overs.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 127/10 in 19.5 overs (mehidy Hasan Miraz 35 not out, Najmul Hossain Shanto 27; Arshdeep Singh 3-14, Varun Chakravarthy 3-31) against India.

