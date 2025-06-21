1st Test: Don’t think England will find batting quite as easy as Indian batters did, says Broad

Leeds, June 21 Former England fast-bowler Stuart Broad believes the hosts will find batting considerably more challenging as compared to India in the ongoing first Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test at Headingley. Rain and gloomy weather meant that England’s first innings would now begin at 7:25 pm IST. Previously, India were bowled out for 471 in 113 overs, with captain Shubman Gill (147), vice-captain Rishabh Pant (134), and Yashasvi Jaiswal (101).

For England, captain Ben Stokes (4-66) and Josh Tongue (4-86) were the standout bowlers, especially in ensuring India lost their last seven wickets for 41 runs.

“Because if Ben Stokes can get it to swing and seam, then Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah can too. So, I don’t think England will find batting quite as easy as the Indian batters did yesterday,” said Broad on JioHotstar.

Broad further reflected on Stokes’ bowling performance coming in this home summer after recovering from a hamstring surgery. “Ben Stokes is a great character — in his mind, he never feels like he’s out of the game. He never lets his brain turn negative or think he’s defeated or beaten. He likes to lead from the front, and he’s grown as a captain in that way.”

“He’s like: ‘Give me the ball. I’ll show you how to do it — this is how I want us to go about our business.’ And let us remember — Ben Stokes is a cricketer who hasn’t played much cricket this year, and yet he comes back and hits the straps straight away. He’s looked like England’s best bowler by far. Yes, he is their most experienced bowler and also looked as their best bowler, and that’s a concern for England a little,” he added.

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar was also impressed with how Stokes bowled to keep England in the game.

“Ben Stokes, the bowler — now, he’s just in a different league. In terms of getting wickets, reading the batter, and manufacturing these great moments for his side, something that others just aren’t able to do. That’s the great thing about Ben Stokes. When he’s fit as a bowler, this is what he brings. Because this is something only he can pull off.”

