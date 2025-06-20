1st Test: India and England wear black armbands as mark of respect for Ahmedabad plane crash victims

Leeds, June 20 Players of both India and England teams’ are wearing black armbands on day one of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy first Test at Headingley as a mark of respect for victims who lost their lives in the plane crash in Ahmedabad last week.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) also said a moment’s silence was to be observed at the stadium before the national anthem begins. “Both teams will wear black armbands on Day 1 of the Test match as a mark of respect for those who lost their lives in the Air India plane crash last week in Ahmedabad."

"A moment’s silence will be observed prior to the respective national anthems. Our thoughts are with all those affected by the terrible events that took place in Ahmedabad last week,” said the ECB.

On June 12, more than 240 people, majority of them being Indian and British citizens, were died when an Air India plane bound for Gatwick Airport in London crashed just moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner plane crashed into the hostel of BJ Medical College located just outside the airport, with just one survivor found.

India vice-captain Rishabh Pant had said in a pre-series press conference that the players will find a way to make the country happy again after the mood became sad due to the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash.

“What happened in the aircraft (crash), I think the whole India was disheartened but at the same time the only thing from our side…we are going to be sticking with them, how we can make India happy again.”

“Obviously, the emotion is going to be high because of what happened in the crash but at the same time we are going to put our best foot forward for the country, how we can make them happy and that’s an added responsibility always.”

“You want to make India happy all the time but as a cricketer it’s not possible all the time but what I can promise from our side is we are going to put our best foot forward and we are going to give our 200% and in that process we are going to make India a lot happier place,” he had said at that time.

