1st Test: India are in a bit of control at the moment, says Broad ahead of day four’s play

Leeds, June 23 Ahead of a highly anticipated day four’s play in the first Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test set to begin at Headingley, former fast-bowler Stuart Broad believes that India has some degree of control over the proceedings as compared to England.

On Sunday, Jasprit Bumrah’s magnificent 5-83 gave India a slender six-run lead, despite Ollie Pope's fine 106 and Harry Brook's swashbuckling 99 taking England to 465. KL Rahul then mixed cautiousness with elegant cover drives to be not out on 47 and swell India’s lead to 96.

"I don't think, with two days left, that India can get into a position to completely bat England out of the game and give themselves enough time to take 10 wickets. England will go for the win even if that risks a loss - but India are in a bit of control at the moment as the surface is more cracked and worn than I expected from a day four-pitch.

"India are in a strong position. If I was in India's camp now, I would be saying 'get me another 250' so 350 runs on the board. Headingley gets better to bat historically, but we don't see this heat and sunshine so often, and it has spun, so I don't think it will be as easy as it has been in previous years," said Broad on Sky Sports’ broadcast.

Nasser Hussain, former England captain, said India would still feel slightly disappointed by the late batting collapse preventing them from having a bigger first innings total. "I think India will be a little disappointed. They had the collapse of 7-41 in their innings and the England score should then have been a lot less. That last little session last night was vital for them in that they didn't let England back into the game even more."

With the match still on a knife’s edge, former Australia women’s cricketer Mel Jones believes everyone at the venue will be treated to two more thrilling days of Test match action.

"Over the last three days, we have seen individual performances and how players go about things. The next two days I think we are going to learn about how collectively the teams want to go about this series. How do India want to push this game forward? Are England willing to risk losing in order to win? It will be a thrilling next few days," she said.

