2023 Canada Open Taekwondo: Aalia, Amayra bag silver medals

New Delhi, Nov 24 Nine-year-old Aalia Shailendra (red belt) bagged silver and bronze medals in the Under-10 category at the 2023 Canada Open Taekwondo Championship.

Meanwhile, seven-year-old Amayra Shailendra (blue belt) also displayed some brilliant Taekwondo to win a silver medal at the prestigious international event.

There were more than 2000 International participants in the championship.

Both the girls started Taekwondo four years back at Sirifort Sports Complex. They are trained by coaches Suresh Kumar Gotmani and Sanjeev Choudhary.

