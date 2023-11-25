2023 National Billiards & Snooker: Ranveer Duggal takes Jr boys’ billiards crown in style
Chennai, Nov 25 Chandigarh’s Ranveer Duggal won his maiden Junior boys’ billiards crown in style in the 90th National Billiards & Snooker Championships at the Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Saturday with a clean slate in the semifinal round-robin league.
A former Under-16 World Snooker bronze medallist, Duggal was in splendid touch as he clinically dismantled his last-four opponents – Sumer Mago (Mah) 460-334 first, Tathya Sachdev (MP) 609-232 next and Dhruv Patel (Guj) 380-342 in the decider.
Duggal, last year’s Junior boys’ snooker runner-up, held his nerves when it mattered most in the all-important clash against Patel, who finished second with two victories. Sachdev took third spot with one win.
The Junior boys’ snooker main draw gets underway on Sunday.
