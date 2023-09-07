21st Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial Tournament: Akash Kumar enters final

Sarajevo [Bosnia and Herzegovina], September 7 : 2021 World Championships bronze medalist Akash Kumar (57kg) defeated Wasim Abusal of Palestine to reach the finals on day one at the 21st Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial Tournament in Sarajevo, Bosnia.

Akash started the bout aggressively and looked in control from the first round itself. Wasim tried counter-attacking in the second round but with no success as Akash's attacking punches were relentless and he did not give the opponent any chance of a comeback throughout the bout. Akash secured a unanimous 5-0 win.

Akash will now play his final bout on Saturday in an attempt to secure the gold medal.

Manish Kaushik (63.5kg) and Manju Rani (50kg) will be in action on Friday for their semifinal bout.

Squad:

Elite Men: Barun Singh Shagolshem (51kg), Akash Kumar (57kg), Manish Kaushik (63.5kg), Nikhil Premnath Dubey (71kg), Naveen Kumar (92kg), Satish Kumar (92+kg)

Elite Women: Manju Rani (50kg), Jyoti (54kg), Vinakshi (57kg), Shashi Chopra (60kg), Jigyasa Rajput (75kg).

