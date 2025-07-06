2nd Test: England weren’t quite able to play how we wanted to, says coach McCullum

Birmingham, July 6 After England suffered a crushing 336-run defeat to India in the second Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test at Edgbaston, head coach Brendon McCullum admitted that the hosts weren’t able to play in the way they wanted, adding that they also missed an opportunity at toss time.

Chasing a record 608, Stokes & Co tried putting up a resistance, but were bowled out for 271 with more than a session’s play left on day five. India’s series-levelling win was established by captain Shubman Gill making 269 and 161 while Akash Deep had a match haul of ten wickets.

"We ran second for five days. I thought India played exceptionally well. Shubman Gill was at an elite level and played brilliantly on this pitch. We weren’t quite able to play how we wanted to on it and they thoroughly deserved to win.

"I think as the game unfolded we probably looked back on that toss and said did we miss an opportunity there and it’s probably fair. We didn’t expect that the wicket would play quite as it did and hence we probably got it slightly wrong.

“But we did have them 200-5 and we weren’t able to capitalise on that position and when you win the toss and bowl you’re hoping to, well you’re not anticipating the opposition’s going to score 580 and then from that point we’re behind the game,” said McCullum to BBC Test Match Special at the conclusion of the game.

He also lauded Harry Brook and Jamie Smith for sharing a massive 303-run stand in first innings. "It was only a brilliant partnership from Jamie Smith and Harry Brook which gave us any balance in the game throughout the five days. That’s something we’ve got to look at. We’re not rigid with our plans.

“It’s just we thought this pitch might get better to bat on as we went through the five days but as we saw it didn’t. Two very simple players. They’ve got good set-ups, good techniques, and they like to hit the ball and put pressure on the opposition.

“It’s easy to do when you’re well in front of the game but when you’re 80-5, to still stay true to your policy and stay true to your game to give yourself the best chance shows just how mentally strong they are as well. Both of them played exceptionally well. The rest of us weren’t able to enter the game and have any real impact on it," he elaborated.

Asked if England missed an opportunity to get a win in Jasprit Bumrah's absence, McCullum stated, "I thought Akash Deep bowled outstandingly on that surface. Obviously growing up playing on those types of wickets and he hit his length and was able to utilise the surface where he could.

“He was exceptional. Bumrah will more than likely come back in for the next one so we’ve just got to make sure we’re well planned and well prepared and ready for the next challenge. It will be quite different I imagine to this surface and that’s probably a good thing for us.

He signed off by saying Jofra Archer is ready to go for the third Test at Lord’s, starting on July 10. "He’s fit and ready to go and obviously the other boys have had two Test matches on the spin now so you’d anticipate you would make a change at some stage with the line-up and Jofra is one we’ll look at."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor