2nd Test: India require 58 runs on day five to complete 2-0 series sweep over West Indies

New Delhi, Oct 13 B Sai Sudharsan and KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 30 and 25 respectively as India ended day four of the second and final Test at 63/1 in 18 overs in a chase of 121 against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday. Despite India losing Yashasvi Jaiswal early, Sudharsan and Rahul ensured the hosts are well-placed to get 58 runs on day five to win the match and complete a 2-0 series victory.

On a slow pitch having some turn, Rahul and Sudharsan settled into a rhythm, negotiating spin and pace with calmness to ensure India suffered no further setbacks before stumps. While the target is modest, day four’s events served as a reminder that Test cricket rarely follows a predictable script.

Signs of resistance had emerged from a spirited West Indies when the pair of Justin Greaves and Jayden Seales batted out 25.2 overs for the last wicket stand of 79, and stretching the lead to 120, as the visitors made 390 in 118.5 overs after being asked to follow-on. For India, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav picked three-fers each to be the standout bowlers on a taxing day of Test cricket.

India’s decision to enforce the follow-on after bowling 81.5 overs in the first innings was a calculated gamble, but West Indies responded with grit and fight, which fans had been craving to see for a long time.

John Campbell made 115 - his maiden Test century, Shai Hope ended an eight-year wait for a hundred and the last-wicket stand between Greaves and Seales became their second-best partnership of this year in the longer format.

Jaiswal began India’s chase on a high by taking eight runs off Seales, including getting boundaries through cover and third man. But Jaiswal looked to hit a six off Jomel Warrican’s first ball, but failed to get the desired elevation and holed out to long-on.

Rahul and Sudharsan then batted cautiously and got timely boundaries to get India’s required runs below hundred. With spin coming from both ends, Sudharsan took on Khary Pierre by flicking and driving him off his wrists for boundaries.

He welcomed skipper Roston Chase with a creamy drive going past wide mid-off for four, before edging an off-break past slip for another boundary. Rahul finally broke his shell by using his supple wrists to flick Pierre for four, before he and Sudharsan walked off by keeping India in a commanding position to complete a win and clinch the series.

Previously, in the final session, Greaves and Seales continued to frustrate India, who commenced with just one slip in place and spread-out fields. Seales had two lives when Rahul and Dhruv Jurel dropped tough chances, even as Greaves reached his fifty. India’s decision to bring back Bumrah paid off when Seales flicked straight to deep square leg to end a stubborn last-wicket stand and West Indies’ spirited innings, though it was inadequate to deny India from being on the doorstep of a comfortable win.

Brief Scores: India 518/5 decl. and 63/1 in 18 overs (B Sai Sudharsan 30 not out, KL Rahul 25 not out; Jomel Warrican 1-15) trail West Indies 248 and 390/10 in 118.5 overs (John Campbell 115, Shai Hope 103; Jasprit Bumrah 3-44, Kuldeep Yadav 3-104) by 58 runs.

