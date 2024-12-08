2nd Test: It’s a lie that Head only said ‘well bowled’ to me, claims Siraj

Adelaide, Dec 8 India fast-bowler Mohammed Siraj has claimed that Australia left-handed batter Travis Head lied in the press conference that he only said "well-bowled" to him during day two of the ongoing Adelaide Test.

On the fourth ball of the 82nd over, Siraj castled Head with a terrific in swinging yorker, and gave the him a fiery send-off and aggressively gestured to walk back towards the direction of stands. To this, Head replied back to the pacer, before walking off to a standing ovation from his home crowd.

After that, the Adelaide crowd made constant boos whenever Siraj was fielding in the deep or came on to bowl, to express their displeasure over how he behaved with Head. After day two’s play ended, Head had expressed his disappointment to broadcasters Fox Sports over how things transpired and added if this is how the visitors’ want to represent themselves, then so be it.

Now, speaking to former India spinner Harbhajan Singh ahead of day three’s play for broadcasters Star Sports, Siraj presented his side of the story. “It was a great battle going on (with Head) and he batted really well. When you get hit for a six on a good ball, it fires you up differently.

“when I got him bowled, I only celebrated and he abused me and you saw that on TV too. I only celebrated at the start, I didn’t say anything to him. What he said in the press conference wasn’t right, it’s a lie that he only said ‘well bowled’ to me.

“It’s there for everyone to see that that’s not what he said to me. We respect everyone, it’s not like we disrespect other players. I respect everybody because cricket is a gentleman’s game, but what he did wasn’t right. I didn’t like it at all,” said Siraj.

After day two’s play, India bowling coach Morne Morkel had come in Siraj’s defence over his altercation with Head and felt the two players would be on good terms in future. "Siraj is the type of player who gives 100 per cent. That is the character he brings to the bowling unit. He'll always run in all day.

"I think in a big series like that, when the game is potentially on the line, we'll have moments like that. You take two cricketers who play the game hard, play the game tough. But I'm pretty sure after the game they'll be best of mates," Morkel had said.

