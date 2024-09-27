2nd Test: Toss delayed due to wet outfield

Kanpur, Sep 27 The toss for the second Test between India and Bangladesh at Green Park Stadium has been delayed due to a wet outfield following heavy overnight rain. The inspection was scheduled for 9:30 am, but the skies above Kanpur remain overcast, adding uncertainty to the start of play.

Despite the weather, a sizable crowd of eager supporters is already lining up outside the stadium, hoping for the action to begin.

The wet outfield has raised questions about the venue's drainage system, especially given that a portion of the stands was deemed unfit for use ahead of the game. However, the match referee Jeff Crowe was seen in conversation with Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who was still in his training kit, as they assessed the situation on the ground.

The match will be played on a black soil pitch, which typically favours spin, and the overnight rain may increase the likelihood of Kuldeep Yadav being included in India's playing XI. The pitch is expected to assist spinners after the first couple of days, making Kuldeep a potential game-changer alongside Ravindra Jadeja, who is on the verge of a major milestone.

With 299 Test wickets, Jadeja is just one wicket away from becoming the second-fastest player in Test history to achieve the double of 300 wickets and 3,000 runs.

India has a strong record at Green Park Stadium, with their last defeat here coming in 1983 against Clive Lloyd's West Indies side. The venue has hosted few Test matches in recent years, with this being only the second Test in the last eight years. Despite its historic significance, Green Park is rarely used for Test cricket, making this match a special occasion for local fans.

Probable XIs:

India:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj/Jasprit Bumrah

Bangladesh:

Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed/Nahid Rana, Taijul Islam

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor