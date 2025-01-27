38th National Games: Maharashtra strike gold in Triathlon Mixed Relay

Haldwani, Jan 27 Maharashtra delivered an outstanding performance to claim the first position in the Triathlon Mixed Relay event of the 38th National Games, which was held at the Manaskhand Tarantal, Golapar, here on Monday. Maharashtra emerged winners in a thrilling competition, registering an impressive timespan in the Mixed Team Relay.

The Maharashtra team, comprising Parth Sachin Miraje, Dolly Devidas Patil, Kaushik Vinay Malandkar, and Mansi Vinod Mohite, completed the race in 2 hours and 12:06 minutes, showcasing flawless coordination and determination.

The Madhya Pradesh team followed closely behind, finishing in 2:12:41 to secure the silver medal. Their team included Ankur Chahar, Durvisha Pawar, Roshan Gond, and Aadhya Singh, who put up a spirited fight throughout the competition. Tamil Nadu secured the bronze medal with a commendable performance, finishing third in 2:14:08. Their team consisted of Akash Perumalsami, Keerthi S., Sai Lohitaksh K.D., and Aarthi S., demonstrating strong teamwork and resilience.

Earlier, in the individual triathlon event, Maharashtra’s Parth Sachin Miraje, Dolly Devidas Patil, and Mansi Vinod Mohite won gold, gold, and silver medals, respectively. Additionally, Madhya Pradesh’s Aadhya Singh clinched a bronze medal. The Triathlon Mixed Relay competition showcased the athletes' remarkable dedication and team coordination, which was met with enthusiastic applause from the audience.

The gold medalist team from Maharashtra shared its excitement about its achievement, expressing gratitude for the unique experience of competing amidst nature. Team member Dolly Devidas Patil remarked, “It was our first time swimming in heated water, which was quite different for us.” Parth Sachin Miraje noted, “Triathlon events usually take place in the sea, pools, or open water, so this was a new and memorable experience.”

When asked about handling pressure, Mansi Vinod Mohite said, “We rely on regular practice and always have the unwavering support of our coach.” Kaushik Vinay Malandkar added, “The event’s management was excellent, allowing us to focus and practice with a calm and peaceful mindset.”

The 38th National Games in Uttarakhand will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Dehradun on Tuesday.

While competitions in some sports have already started, matches in the majority of other sports will start on Wednesday in various venues in Uttarakhand. More than 10,000 athletes, coaches, and officials from different states, Union Territories, and institutions are expected to compete in medal events at the National Games. Organised by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the 38th National Games will feature 32 sports as well as four demonstration events.

