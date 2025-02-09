38th National Games: Records galore on Day 2 of Track and Field

Dehradun, Feb 9 The second day of the track and field events at the 38th Uttarakhand National Games saw an exciting display of athleticism at the newly laid eight-lane track at the Sports College Campus in Dehradun on Sunday.

The warm afternoon session witnessed four National Games records being shattered, including three individual records and one men’s 4x100m relay record.

The day began with Maharashtra's Aishwarya Mishra making headlines by breaking her own National Games record in the women's 400m. Mishra clocked an impressive 51.12 seconds, improving her previous record of 52.50 seconds set in 2022. She expressed her surprise at the achievement, noting that she had set a target of sub-53 seconds but never expected to run so fast so early in the season.

Tejas Ashok Shirse, also from Maharashtra, added to the record-breaking spree by surpassing his own National Games mark in the men’s 110m hurdles. His time of 13.65 seconds bettered his previous record of 13.71 seconds set in 2023, earning him the gold medal.

Jyothi Yarraji, the Asian Games silver medalist from Andhra Pradesh, was the third athlete to set a new benchmark. Her victory in the women’s 100m hurdles came with a time of 13.10 seconds, improving on her own 13.22-second record set in 2023.

In the final record-breaking moment of the day, Odisha's sprinters combined forces in the men’s 4x100m relay to clock 39.47 seconds, shattering a decade-old National Games record of 39.94 seconds set by the Services team in 2011.

The day's results highlighted fierce competition across events, with strong performances in the long jump, javelin throw, and high jump, ensuring that the track and field segment of the Games continued to impress.

Results (Day 2):

Women:

400m: Aishwarya Mishra (Maharashtra) 51.12 seconds

100m hurdles: Jyothi Yarraji (Andhra Pradesh) 13.10 seconds

Long jump: Moumita Mondal (West Bengal) 6.21m

Relay: 4x100m: Karnataka 45.99 seconds

Men:

400m: Bapi Hansda (Odisha) 46.82 seconds

110m hurdles: Tejas Ashok Shirse (Maharashtra) 13.65 seconds

Relay: 4x100m: Odisha 39.47 seconds (National Games record)

