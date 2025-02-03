38th National Games: Services, Uttarakhand and M.P grab maximum spots in final

Tehri, Feb 3 Rowers from hosts Uttarakhand, Services, Madhya Pradesh, and Kerala grabbed the qualifying spots in the majority of races held in the 38th National Games here on Monday, setting up the stage for some intriguing clashes in the rowing competitions of the mega event. Services rowers made it a maximum final after Monday's races while those from Haryana and Odisha too advanced in their respective events on Monday.

In all, four heats were held in most of the disciplines, separating the stronger rowers from the pack.

A total of 210 rowers, 114 male and 96 female, representing 20 states, Union Territories, and organisations have reached Uttarakhand for the 2025 edition of the National Games. Competitions will be held in 12 disciplines. Haryana and Uttarakhand have put up the most participants in rowing.

In Single Scull, Services and Uttarakhand advanced in the men's section while Madhya Pradesh and Andaman qualified for the final in the women's section.

In Double Scull, Services and Uttarakhand reached the final in the men's section while Madhya Pradesh and Kerala will fight for top honours in the women's section.

In the Pairs event, Services will face Madhya Pradesh in the men's final while they will take on Kerala in the women's section.

Services secured a place in the final in the men's Fours event and will meet Uttarakhand in the finale while Orissa will meet Madhya Pradesh in the women's section.

In the men's Quadruple Scull, Services will face the challenge of Haryana in the final while Madhya Pradesh women will face their counterparts from Manipur in the final.

In the men's Lightweight Double Scull, Services will face Madhya Pradesh in the final while Madhya Pradesh will meet Haryana, hoping to complete their domination of the competition.

