3rd ODI: 'I always back myself to be in zen mode', says Smriti on rich vein of form

New Delhi, Sep 21 As the crowd swelled towards the evening at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the match was at an interesting position. Australia had wrapped up their innings at 412 and how much India would come close to the mammoth total was of chief interest.

In the past, under scoreboard pressure, India would crumble in chases and be out for a modest total. But on Saturday, the in-form Smriti Mandhana had other ideas and set the tone for a pink jersey wearing India giving a good crack at chasing 413. Every shot coming off her bat in the first ten overs was breath-taking and ruthless in equal measure.

No one was spared – including her long-standing nemesis, off-spin bowling all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner, of whom Smriti plundered 45 runs off just 16 balls. With less than ten days to go for the World Cup, Smriti’s 63-ball 125 on a flat Kotla pitch, was a resounding show of clinical precision meeting unrelenting tempo.

Her century, brought up in just 50 balls and set a new record for the fastest hundred ever by an Indian woman in ODIs, underscored the kind of dominance she commands when in zen mode - a mental space where focus is absolute and dislodging the batter becomes near impossible.

“I think I was in zen mode as a kid always. I was never in any other mode. Even as a kid, I was never in any zone. I was always in a zen mode. Scoring or not scoring runs, I think calmness or being in a zen mode is something which I always back myself to do. But in terms of doing a lot of things right outside the field is something which has changed massively for me.

“The routines which I follow and the work ethics that's one thing which I felt that I could have gotten better and in the last 12 odd months, I mean, that's one thing which is constant and I'm still not a finished product in that term. So, that's still a thing which I keep on learning and improving. So that's one thing which I feel if you do that well, you're always going to be in zen mode,” said Smriti at the conclusion of the game.

Though Smriti lit up the Arun Jaitley Stadium with her breath-taking century, for her, the knock would have been more memorable if she had finished the job for India. “I don't know if it's the best because when you chase 413, you don't have any other gear to play. In terms of hitting sixes, maybe (yes) in one-day cricket.

“But I feel like I wouldn't rate it best because I would have ended up winning the match, that would have been really best. But, whenever you score a hundred or score runs and team wins, that becomes a memorable moment. But I was enjoying batting there when I was in the middle.”

Saturday’s game marked only the seventh instance of a team breaching the 400-run mark in women’s ODIs. That India responded with a spirited challenge to make 369 and record the highest-ever total in a run chase in women’s ODI offers some solace, especially with the World Cup fast approaching.

“The conversation in between as well, when the drinks break came was that the wicket is flat and the outfield is extremely quick and we kept telling each other that, don't worry, we've also got bats and we've also come (to make runs). So don't worry, you just bowl your best balls and try and restrict them and we'll also try and get those runs.

“So, the belief was always very high, even in the mid-break interval, we only spoke about that we really want to get this 413 because that's going to show the character of the team. But, the few wickets in the between, like, me getting out on a full toss or some things like Richa’s run-out didn't go our way.

“In cricket, you have to take things in your stride, but I am really proud of the team, the way everyone batted and also in the whole series, I mean, they showed a lot of character,” said Smriti.

With Pratika Rawal and Harleen Deol not getting quick starts after making fifties in the series opener, a school of thought feels Smriti has added pressure to be an aggressor at the top. But the elegant opener rejected the notion that India’s batting is overly reliant on her contributions.

"Everyone is a match-winner - not only (the) 11 but all the 15 who are part of the team are match-winners. I never look at anyone thinking that they are adding any pressure on me or anyone, for that case. Because, firstly, when you represent your country, there's no pressure in terms of thinking about like there's nothing happening or anything. It's our duty to do it.

“Secondly I have a huge belief in the whole team, that from any point we can still win the match. That is never going to change with one or two results. If you see in the last 12-odd months we've got 300 or 300-plus even when I've got out so that doesn't really say anything about the batting reliance on anyone. Pratika, Harleen, Jemimah (Rodrigues), Harman, everyone's got a hundred in the last 12 months," she said.

As the sun set over the Kotla, the sizeable crowd roared in appreciation every time Smriti would send the ball over the ropes. Once pin-drop silence wore down after Smriti fell, the crowd gave a loud round of applause and few of them even stood up in appreciation of a knock defined by swashbuckling strokeplay, calm conviction, and refusal to be defined by scoreboard pressure.

Saturday’s game offered India a compelling glimpse of what’s possible - even when faced with chasing an improbable target. Though they eventually fell short by 43 runs, Smriti’s night of brilliance and India’s spirited response will leave them with plenty of belief that they have the firepower to rattle any side when the World Cup arrives.

