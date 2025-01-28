3rd T20I: Chakravarthy picks five wickets as England post 171 in Rajkot

Rajkot, Jan 28 England’s batting lineup stumbled under the pressure of India’s disciplined bowling, led by Varun Chakravarthy’s sensational five-wicket haul (5 for 24). Despite Liam Livingstone’s spirited knock of 43 off 24 balls and Ben Duckett’s aggressive 51 off 28 deliveries, England managed to post a moderate total of 171 for 9 in the third T20I at the Niranjan Shah Stadium here on Tuesday.

The innings started with promise as opener Phil Salt looked to attack early, smashing Mohammed Shami for a boundary in the opening over. However, Salt’s aggression led to his downfall as Hardik Pandya struck in the second over with a well-directed short ball. Salt mistimed his shot, gifting a simple catch to Abhishek Sharma and departing for just five runs.

Ben Duckett and captain Jos Buttler steadied the innings, with Duckett taking the lead in attacking India’s bowlers. Duckett showcased an array of shots, including powerful reverse sweeps and elegant drives, particularly punishing Washington Sundar.

However, India’s spinners turned the game around. Varun Chakravarthy struck a crucial blow in the eighth over, dismissing Buttler for 24 off 22 balls. Buttler attempted to accelerate but edged a delivery to Sanju Samson, and a successful review confirmed his departure.

Axar Patel added to England’s troubles, dismissing Duckett after the left-hander reached a fluent half-century. Attempting another big shot, Duckett holed out to Abhishek Sharma in the deep, leaving England at 88/3 after 10 overs. The middle overs saw England faltering as Chakravarthy and Patel tightened the screws. Chakravarthy returned to remove Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton in quick succession, with both batters failing to counter his sharp googlies. Harry Brook also fell cheaply, dragging a Bishnoi delivery onto his stumps for eight runs.

Livingstone fought valiantly, countering the spinners with a flurry of sixes, including three in a single over off Bishnoi. However, the lack of support from the other end made his task monumental. Chakravarthy capped off his stunning spell by dismissing Brydon Carse and Jofra Archer, completing a well-deserved five-wicket haul. Pandya returned to remove Livingstone in the 18th over, ending the all-rounder’s determined knock. Livingstone’s dismissal at long-on dashed England’s hopes of a late surge.

England’s tail managed to take the team to 171/9, but the total seemed below par on a pitch offering grip and turn to the spinners. Alongside Chakravarthy’s standout performance, Pandya (2-33), Bishnoi and Patel chipped in with crucial wickets.

India will head into the chase with confidence, needing 172 runs to seal the match and seal the series by taking an unbeatable lead.

Brief scores:

England 171/9 in 20 overs (Ben Duckett 51, Liam Livingstone 43, Varun Chakravarthy 5-24, Hardik Pandya 2-33) against India.

