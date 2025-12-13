3rd T20I: South Africa are ‘pretty clear’ on Men’s T20 World Cup lineup, says Conrad

Dharamsala, Dec 13 South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad said any adjustments in the Proteas’ buildup to the Men’s T20 World Cup will be aimed at managing the workload of players instead of doubts over their roles, adding that the think tank is ‘pretty clear’ on their line-up for the mega event.

South Africa rested Tristan Stubbs, Keshav Maharaj, and Anrich Nortje in their 51-run win over India in New Chandigarh as part of a rotation policy. For the series-levelling victory leading to the scoreline being 1-1, the Proteas had brought in Reeza Hendricks, Ottniel Baartman, and George Linde in their playing eleven.

“It might look as if we're slightly unsure, given the number of changes we make every match. But it's certainly not changes for the sake of being changes. We have a pretty good idea of what our World Cup squad will be like.”

“Again, it's really just managing players. There are a few guys who have been here since the Test Series. And then we've also got SA20 after this. So, really just about managing players and then also giving everybody a good run. See what works here, what doesn't work. But, we're pretty clear in terms of what we want,” Conrad told reporters ahead of the third T20I, to be played on Sunday.

After the T20I series ends, South Africa’s players will be playing in SA20, starting on Boxing Day and ending on January 25. Post that, their attention will be on the Men's T20 World Cup set to take place from February 7 to March 8.

Conrad said confidence in the camp is high after the win in the second T20I, but added they are adequately prepared for countering the dewy conditions. “Look, it's always nice getting a win, and it does raise the confidence, especially after how the first match went.”

“But again, I think sometimes you come to a ground where historically the scores are quite high, and you feel that you need to be pitching at a certain mark, and then you find yourself in a little bit of trouble.

“So again, we certainly don't have any specific target in mind in terms of where we want to reach as a batting unit. But we're pretty confident in our all-round game. We did a lot of work before the series, bowling with a slightly wet ball during the ODIs. The hard work’s been done,” he elaborated.

Conrad signed off by giving clarity on where T20I captain Aiden Markram would slot into the batting order for a longer period. “I think Aiden’s pretty flexible. I think we know who the opening bat is, definitely. He’s a left-hander (Quinton de Kock).”

“Then obviously we’ll just see how we pair that up. Aiden’s done a great job. I think last year he had a wonderful IPL opening the batting. He’s also batted at No. 3 and 4 in previous World Cups. But I don’t think you’ll see him bat lower than No 3 if I were to give anything away.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor