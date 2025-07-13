3rd Test: Bashir expected to bowl in fourth innings, no decision taken yet on batting

London, July 13 The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said off-spinner Shoaib Bashir is expected to bowl in the fourth innings of the ongoing third Test at Lord’s, but refused to give any clarity on whether he will be fit to bat for the side.

During day three’s play, on the fifth ball of the 78th over of India’s first innings, Bashir injured his left little finger while trying to stop a powerful drive from veteran India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja off his own bowling and immediately called for medical help.

He then walked off the field for more treatment, and Joe Root stepped up to complete the over and bowl ten more overs on day three. "Following his left little finger injury, Shoaib Bashir continues to be monitored and is expected to bowl in the fourth innings of this Test."

"A decision on whether he will bat in the third innings will be made in due course. His involvement in the fourth Test at Emirates Old Trafford will be assessed at the end of the match," said an ECB statement ahead of day four’s commencement on Sunday.

Bashir, 21, has taken nine wickets in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at an average of 59.44, and took the wicket of India opener KL Rahul, who made hundred on day three at Lord's, before suffering the finger injury.

If Bashir is not fit to play in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester, starting on July 23, then England have either of the left-arm spinners Liam Dawson, Jack Leach and leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed to choose from as their specialist spin-bowling option.

Jacob Bethell can also bowl some left-arm spin, but head coach Brendon McCullum said he is seen as more of a spare batter in the England Test squad.

