3rd Test: Head, Smith put Australia in command against India

Brisbane, Dec 15 Left-handed batter Travis Head continued to be a thorn in India's flesh as he hit his second straight Test century, while Steve Smith found his groove through an unbeaten fifty to put Australia in total command against India on day two of the third Test at the Gabba on Sunday.

At tea, Australia have reached 234/3 in 70 overs, with Head and Smith unbeaten on 103 and 65, respectively, while their unbroken fourth-wicket stand is at 159. If the morning session was even-stevens, Australia ensured they totally dominated the post-lunch session by amassing 130 runs and scoring at 4.8 per over.

The Australian camp would be giving big thanks to Head feasting on a listless Indian bowling attack and their lack of proactive field settings to render the visitors’ ineffective. It was yet another show of scintillating batting from Head, who produced a stunning array of shots off the front and back foot to deflate India.

After Smith began the session with a streaky inside edge going for four off Jasprit Bumrah, Head began his stunning show. With the ball being a little bit softer, Head ramped Bumrah over slip for four, before pulling Ravindra Jadeja for another boundary. Despite Akash Deep beating Smith with three rousing deliveries, including India burning a review, the batter drove and cut him for two cracking boundaries.

Head lofted and hammered Jadeja for two boundaries, before reaching his fifty in 71 balls. India’s ploy to bang it short didn’t work as Head ramped, pulled and slashed Siraj for three fours, even as Smith got his fifty. After carving Siraj over gully, Head proceeded to hammer Jadeja for another boundary, before he and Smith took a four each off Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Despite India getting Bumrah back, there was no stopping Head as he unfurled a drive on the up through mid-on for four and after Smith punched Reddy through point for a boundary, Head whipped for three runs to get his ninth Test hundred and notch up another game-defining knock against India.

Brief Scores: Australia 234/3 in 70 overs (Travis Head 103 not out, Steve Smith 65 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 2-51, Nitish Kumar Reddy 1-33) against India

