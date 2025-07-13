3rd Test: Washington takes out Root and Smith as England reach 175/6 at tea against India

London, July 13 Washington Sundar took out in-form batters Joe Root and Jamie Smith, but skipper Ben Stokes hanged around to ensure England reached 175/6 in 52 overs at tea on day four of third Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test against India at Lord’s on Sunday.

The session again went in India’s favour, as they asked probing questions via both pacers and spinners to ensure the game is still right in the balance, with Sundar’s twin scalps crucial in keeping the hosts’ in check. With Stokes unbeaten on 27 and Chris Woakes giving him company at two not out, England would be hoping to reach 200 and even go beyond it.

The session began with Stokes and Root taking England past the 100-run mark before the former took a boundary each off Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah, who continued to find some inconsistent bounce. Luck was also on England’s side as they got extra runs via plethora of byes and Root surviving a close lbw appeal off Siraj, as ball tracking showed umpire's call on brushing leg stump.

But Sundar came in to give India a massive breakthrough in the 43rd over - Root went too far across for the sweep shot and missed the ball drifting in, as it clattered the leg stump, thus ending his 67-run fifth-wicket partnership with Stokes, as he fell for 40.

An accurate Sundar came back four overs later to deceive Smith with away drift and rattle his off-stump to dismiss him for just eight. With Stokes and Woakes still there, England will be itching to keep the scoreboard moving and set a stiff target for India, who set themselves to be on top of the game by taking four wickets in the first session.

Brief Scores: England 387 and 175/6 in 52 overs (Joe Root 40, Ben Stokes 27 not out; Washington Sundar 2-13, Mohammed Siraj 2-31) lead India 387 in 119.2 overs (KL Rahul 100; Chris Woakes 3-84) by 175 runs

