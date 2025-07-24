4th Test: Despite foot fracture, Pant still wishes to come out to bat at Old Trafford, reveal sources

Manchester, July 24 Despite sustaining a fracture in his right foot during the opening day of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford, India’s vice-captain Rishabh Pant has reportedly wished to come out to bat — a move that has surprised even those close to him in the team setup.

On the fourth ball of the 68th over, Pant attempted a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes. Instead of making clean contact, he under-edged the ball onto his right foot. While England unsuccessfully reviewed the on-field not-out decision for lbw, it was clear Pant was in considerable pain as India’s physiotherapist Kamlesh Jain rushed to attend to him.

The injury appeared serious almost immediately, as the top of Pant’s foot began to swell and took the shape of a table tennis ball, with a small amount of bleeding also visible on the broadcast visuals. Unable to put weight on the injured foot, Pant had to be taken off the field via an ambulance buggy, as he retired hurt on an entertaining 37 off 48 deliveries.

Subsequent scans at the hospital confirmed a fracture around the metatarsal bone that requires a minimum of six weeks of recovery. The recovery timeframe effectively rules Pant out of the remainder of the Manchester Test and the fifth and final Test at The Oval, scheduled to begin July 31.

Yet, in a move characteristic of Pant’s warrior spirit, the wicketkeeper-batter has expressed a strong desire to bat again in the ongoing Test, despite the evident discomfort. IANS understands that despite being in a lot of pain and taking injections on the fractured foot in the hospital, Pant has nonetheless expressed a strong desire to return to bat in the ongoing match.

This agency also understands from sources that the decision would not be straightforward, as the medical team in Manchester has to make the final call in this matter. For now, it is understood that Dhruv Jurel, the reserve wicketkeeper-batter, will take up keeping duties in Manchester.

Pant’s desire to bat again despite the fracture is typical of his approach in the face of sheer adversity. Another well-placed source told IANS that the first challenge for Pant is to put a shoe on the fractured foot and then put body weight on it, which makes it very tough for him to take the guard and then resume batting.

It's understandable that Pant wants to come out and bat for his team and the country, considering the Indian team's situation in the series, where they are 2-1 behind England.

Pant has shown remarkable resilience in the past, with the most evident example being making a comeback to competitive cricket after suffering multiple injuries in a life-threatening car crash in December 2022 and undergoing extensive recovery processes.

During the third Test at Lord’s, he suffered a blow to his left index finger while wicketkeeping, but still came out to bat to make scores of 74 and 9. However, batting with a fractured foot presents a far more daunting physical challenge.

Whether or not Pant will return to the field remains uncertain, with the final decision resting in the hands of the Indian team’s medical staff. But one thing is clear: the desire to fight through the pain and contribute to his team's cause continues to define Pant’s sheer and unflinching determination and commitment.

