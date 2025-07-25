4th Test: Root makes 150, Stokes unbeaten on 77 as England take 186-run lead over India

Manchester, July 25 Joe Root made a scintillating 150 and became the second-highest run-scorer in Tests, while skipper Ben Stokes came after hobbling off due to a cramp and be unbeaten on 77 as the duo played huge roles in England taking a substantial 186-run lead over India on day three of fourth Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test at Old Trafford on Friday.

Resuming from 225-2, England added a whopping 319 runs for the loss of five wickets. But the highlight of day three’s play was Root combining the precision of a surgeon and composure of an artist to overtake Jacques Kallis, Rahul Dravid and Ricky Ponting for being at second place in all-time Test run-scorers' list through his 38th Test hundred.

He also shared a 144-run stand with Ollie Pope, who made 71, before Stokes made his highest batting score of this series. With Stokes and Liam Dawson (21 not out) at the crease, England can be hopeful of building the lead and pile more misery on a hapless Indian bowling line-up, who missed their lengths, bereft of ideal tactics, gave away easy runs and are now staring at a massive challenge to stage a comeback into the match.

The final session began with Jasprit Bumrah taking the bowling duties, but did not look at his best self. Root continued to be at his best by driving Shardul Thakur past mid-on for four, before Stokes creamed a half-volley from Bumrah through cover for another boundary.

After notching up his 36th half-century, Stokes reverse-swept Ravindra Jadeja for four, before pulling Washington Sundar for another boundary. After feeling some discomfort in his left calf in the 115th over, Stokes retired hurt at the end of the 116th over on 66 off 116 balls, with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) saying the all-rounder is dealing with a cramp.

After registering his 16th 150-plus score in Tests, Root's superb innings came to an end on exactly 250 when he was stumped off a ripper of a delivery from Jadeja that spun and bounced past the outside edge.

Bumrah then came back and struck with his first ball which nipped away to take the edge off a poking Jamie Smith and Jurel took a smart low diving forward catch, making this the fast bowling spearhead’s 50th in Tests in England.

Siraj got himself into the wicket-takers’ list by getting the ball to stay low and took the inside edge of Chris Woakes’ bat before crashing into the stumps. Stokes returned to bat and ensured with Dawson that no more wickets were lost in what was a commanding day of Test cricket for England.

Brief Scores: India 358 in 114.1 overs (B Sai Sudharsan 61; Ben Stokes 5-72) trail England 544/7 in 135 overs (Joe Root 150, Ben Duckett 94; Washington Sundar 2-57, Ravindra Jadeja 2-117) by 186 runs

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor