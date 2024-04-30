5th edition of Marshal of Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey tournament concludes on Tuesday

Chandigarh [India], April 30 : The 5th edition of the Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament, which was conducted from April 25 to 30, concluded here on Tuesday.

As per the official press release, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff formally declared the tournament closed. On the occasion, complementing the finalists and the prize winners, the Chief Guest expressed his appreciation for the playing standards and the skill level of all the participating teams.

A total of 12 Teams including those from the Bangladesh & Sri Lanka Air Force participated in this tournament. Teams from the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, CISF, Punjab Police, Punjab and Sindh Bank, Indian Railway, RCF Kapurthala, Chandigarh XI and State Bank of India also participated in the tournament.

The final match was played between Punjab & Sind Bank and Indian Air Force. Punjab and Sind Bank won the match by 12-11 goals against the Indian Air Force in the penalty shootout.

JWO Lovdeep Singh of the Indian Air Force team was declared as Man of the Match. Rajinder Singh of Punjab and Sind Bank was declared as player of the tournament.

The Chief Guest felicitated veteran Hockey players and presented medals and trophies to the winner and runner-up teams. During the ceremony, Prominent Hockey Veteran such as Dronacharya Awardee Dr AK Bansal and Arjuna Awardees Prabhjot Singh, Rajpal Singh and Rani Rampal were felicitated for their contribution to the field of Hockey.

Air Commodore Rajiv Shrivastava, AOC 3BRD and Group Captain Manpreet Singh, Chief Administration Officer 3BRD were also present on the occasion.

The Spectators and the teams were enthralled by the pulsating display by the Indian Air Force's Air Warrior Drill Team and the breathtaking Para Jump by the Air Devil Team of the Indian Air Force.

