5th Test: Ashwin, Kuldeep, Bumrah steer India to massive win over England, take series 4-1

Dharamshala, March 9 Ravichandran Ashwin made his 100th Test match memorable with a five-wicket haul while Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah took two scalps each as India beat England by innings and 64 runs in the fifth and final Test at the HPCA Stadium to win the five-match series 4-1.

On day three, India were bowled out for 477 in their first innings, taking a handy lead of 259 runs. Under pressure, England capitulated in stunning fashion as Ashwin took 5-77, his 36th five-wicket haul in the format, also the most fifers in this format for India.

Kuldeep followed up his five-wicket haul in the first innings with 2-40, while Bumrah picked 2-38 as England were bowled out for 195 in 48.1 overs, as India secured an impressive series win with an emphatic performance at Dharamshala.

The post-lunch session saw Foakes and Root hanging around for 15 minutes, before Ravichandran Ashwin teased the former to go for a slog-sweep, which he did and castled him through the gate.

Tom Hartley resisted by hitting four boundaries, before being trapped plumb lbw by Jasprit Bumrah. Two balls later, Bumrah trapped Mark Wood lbw for a two-ball duck with a straighter delivery.

Root marched forward to bring up his fifty in 88 balls with a flick through backward square leg for four. He and Shoaib Bashir hit nine boundaries between themselves, before the latter saw his off-stump being rattled by Ravindra Jadeja. Kuldeep ended the match by having Root hole out to long-on to ensure a 4-1 series win for India.

Brief Scores: England 218 and 195 in 48.1 overs (Joe Root 84; Ravichandran Ashwin 5-77) lost to India 477 in 124.1 overs (Shubman Gill 110, Rohit Sharma 103; Shoaib Bashir 5-173, James Anderson 2-60) by an innings and 64 runs

