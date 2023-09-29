"A remarkable champion": PM Modi praises shooter Aishwary for exceptional performance in Asian Games

New Delhi [India], September 29 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Indian shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh on clinching a silver medal in the 50m rifle Men's 3P event in the ongoing Asian Games in China's Hangzhou.

Aishwary secured the silver medal with a total of 459.7 points at the 50m rifle event.

The gold went to China's Linshu Du, with a total of 460.6 points, a new Asian Games record. China's Jiaming Tian bagged the bronze medal with 448.3 points.

PM Modi heaped praise on the athlete for "personifying sportsmanship", posting on X, "Proud of Aishwary Pratap Singh's exceptional Silver Medal. Congratulations to him for the exceptional performance in the 50m Rifle Men's 3P event. He is a remarkable champion, personifying sportsmanship and excellence."

Proud of Aishwary Pratap Singh's exceptional Silver Medal. Congratulations to him for the exceptional performance in the 50m Rifle Men's 3P event. His is a remarkable champion, personifying sportsmanship and excellence. pic.twitter.com/9Mk7Z3qPVF— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 29, 2023

This was India's 18th medal and Aishwary's fourth medal in shooting at the Hangzhou Asian Games, continuing the country's best run at the continental event in the sport.

Earlier, 17-year-old Palak secured a gold medal while 18-year-old Esha Singh bagged silver in the 10m air pistol women's individual final on Friday.

With an individual score of 242.1 points, Palak not only won gold but also set a new Asian Games record in her category, dwarfing China's record from 2018.

Esha won the silver with 239.7 points, continuing her incredible run as a shooter in Hangzhou with her fourth medal at the Hangzhou games.

The men's trio of Swapnil Kusal, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, and Akhil Sheoran also clinched gold at the 50 m rifle men's 3P event on Friday.

With a score of 1769 points, Team India secured the gold while the silver medal was won by China with 1763 points and the bronze went to South Korea, which aggregated 1748 points.

With their score, India also broke the world record of 1761 points held by the US since last year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor