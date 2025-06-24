Actor Aamir Khan joins Special Olympics Bharat for screening of 'Sitaare Zameen Par'

New Delhi, June 24 Special Olympics Bharat hosted a special screening of the critically acclaimed film 'Sitaare Zameen Par', reinforcing its commitment to promoting inclusion and celebrating the abilities of individuals with intellectual disabilities.

The event was also marked with the presence of the movie’s producer and actor Aamir Khan, who is also starring in the film in the leading role, lead actor Genelia Deshmukh, director R.S. Prasanna and other co-stars.

Following the screening, Aamir spent valuable time interacting with the athletes, engaging in warm conversations and sharing moments that will be cherished by all. The movie aims to promote the inclusion of individuals with intellectual disabilities in the world of sports, which deeply connects with the historic performances delivered by SO Bharat athletes at the World Games in recent years.

Dr Mallika Nadda, president, Special Olympics Bharat, emphasised the importance of such events in creating a more inclusive society and said, “The screening of 'Sitaare Zameen Par' is more than just watching a film; it is an experience that reinforces our belief in the boundless capabilities of our Special Olympics Bharat athletes.”

“Aamir Khan's presence and his heartfelt interaction with our children further amplify this message, inspiring not only our athletes but also the wider community to embrace diversity and celebrate every talent,” she added.

The event created an atmosphere of warmth, acceptance and motivation, reinforcing Special Olympics Bharat's ongoing efforts to integrate individuals with intellectual disabilities into mainstream society through sports, education and community engagement.

An official remake of the 2018 Spanish film 'Champions', 'Sitaare Zameen Par' was released in the cinema halls on June 20.

On International Olympic Day, Special Olympics Bharat, in collaboration with the BVL Brahmaputra Volleyball League, held a special training session for athletes with disabilities at Mrinal Jyoti Rehabilitation Centre.

