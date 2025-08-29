Adani congratulates Praggnanandhaa on qualifying for Grand Chess Tour final in Brazil

New Delhi [India], August 29 : Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani congratulated the young Chess prodigy from India, R Praggnanandhaa, as he qualified for the Grand Chess Tour final in Brazil later this year in September after finishing runner-up at the 2025 Sinquefield Cup.

"Heartiest congratulations to R Praggnanandhaa on qualifying for the Grand Chess Tour Final in Brazil! What an achievement! At just 19, your journey inspires millions of young Indians to dream big and play bold. Bharat is proud of you," Gautam Adani wrote in his post on X.

https://x.com/gautam_adani/status/1961235668254011896

In Sao Paulo, the 19-year-old chess player will join the greats of this game, such as the USA's Levon Aronian and Fabiano Caruana, along with France's Maxime Vachier-Lagrave.

Praggnanandhaa went on to win the Romania leg of the GCT 2025 tour and ended in third position in Poland.

The GTC final tournament will be played from September 27 to October 3. This tournament will be conducted across three formats: classical, rapid, and blitz.

Praggnanandhaa will strive to become the first Indian to win the Grand Chess Tour title. The reigning champion of this tournament is France's Alireza Firouzja.

Earlier in July, Indian Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi and R. Praggnanandhaa finished in sixth and seventh positions, respectively, in the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam in Las Vegas. Grandmaster Levon Aronian of the United States won the championship after overcoming GM Hans Niemann 1.5-0.5 in the final, according to chess.com.

Aronian held firm in an opposite-coloured bishop ending in the first, before putting on a masterclass to take the match.

In his match today, Praggnanandhaa prevailed over Wesley with a 1.5-0.5 score, marking the end of an impressive showing.

Caruana-Arjun was a one-sided affair, and the former brought indomitable form that saw Arjun slump to a third straight 0-2 defeat, 24 hours after falling to Carlsen by the same margin.

