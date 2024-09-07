Adani DPL T20: Rishabh Pant vows long-term association to Purani Dilli 6 ahead of semifinal

New Delhi, Sep 7 India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant is proud to see the redemption of Purani Dilli 6 in the ongoing Adani Delhi Premier League (DPL) T20 being played here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Pant is presently playing in the Duleep Trophy and is confident that Purani Dilli 6 will do wonders in the semifinals.

"I wish I could be there for the semifinals, but my commitments with the Duleep Trophy have kept me away. Still, I have full faith in you all and I'm confident that you’ll continue to give your best out there," said Pant in a message to the Purani Dilli 6 team.

"Play with heart, trust yourselves, and stick together like the family we are and will be in the long run. Let’s make it count. I'll be cheering for you every step of the way. Let’s do this Purani Delhi," he added.

Purani Dilli 6 on Saturday will lock horns with South Delhi Superstarz in the second semifinals of DPL. It has been a remarkable journey for Purani Dilli 6 in the DPL. From tough losses in close encounters to back-to-back wins leading them to the semifinals, the team has shown resilience and determination.

Pant, who captained Purani Dilli 6 in the opening match, is excited to see the team reach the semifinals.

Pant lavished praise on the players in the Purani Dilli 6 team. "First of all, I just want to say how proud I am of each and every one of you for the way Purani Dilli 6 played throughout this tournament. It's been incredible to follow the journey from here, and I’ve been actively following. You’ve shown great spirit, determination, and teamwork," said Pant.

Purani Dilli 6 owner Aakash Nangia said, "If DDCA permits in the future to retain marquee players. We would like to have Rishabh with us for the long run because under his guidance team has been nurturing and doing well."

Earlier this week, veteran Indian pacer Ishant Sharma offered words of encouragement to his teammates, advising them to stay focused and continue playing with the same passion and unity that brought them this far.

"Just keep on doing things and forget who is in front of you. Play with your heart and focus on every little thing that will eventually result in making you the winner," said Ishant in a statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor