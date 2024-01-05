Adani Group to back Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 5 : Considered one of India's brightest chess talents, 18-year-old Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa's career will receive a major boost with backing from the Adani Group, which is committed to supporting sportspersons as they go full throttle in their quest to bring glory to India.

Speaking after meeting the young chess ace, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said, "We are extremely proud to support the dynamic Praggnanandhaa. The speed and efficiency with which he has progressed in the sport is nothing short of remarkable, and truly an example to all Indians. There is nothing more noble than representing the nation and winning laurels at the highest levels, and the Adani Group is wholeheartedly devoted to supporting athletes in this journey."

"I am extremely keen on ensuring that my country does well on the global stage. Whenever I play, my sole aim is to win more laurels for the nation. I would like to thank the Adani Group for putting their trust in my abilities," said Praggnanandhaa.

In 2023, he became the world's youngest chess player to reach the World Cup final, and only the second Indian after Viswanathan Anand to achieve the feat. In 2022, the shy and soft-spoken teenager caused heads to turn in the world of chess by defeating Magnus Carlsen multiple times, shining the spotlight on India's progress. The Chennai-based Praggnanandhaa, who loves mathematics and unwinds by watching TV or listening to Tamil music, also won the silver medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023.

Praggnanandhaa, who started playing at the tender age of 5, went on to become India's youngest and the then world's second-youngest Grandmaster at age 12 in 2018. He is the fifth-youngest person ever to achieve the title of Grandmaster after Abhimanyu Mishra, Sergey Karjakin, Gukesh D and Javokhir Sindarov. Incidentally, his elder sister R. Vaishali is also a Grandmaster, which makes the siblings the world's first-ever brother-sister GM duo.

The Adani Group, through its flagship #GarvHai initiative, has supported 28 talented players across sports such as boxing, wrestling, tennis, javelin throw, shooting, running, shotput, brisk walking, and archery. Among those who benefited are Commonwealth Games gold medallist wrestlers Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Deepak Punia and boxer Amit Panghal. Dahiya and Punia also secured silver medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2020 and the 2023 Asian Games.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor