Adani Group to support table tennis sensation Poymantee Baisya

Ahmedabad, March 27 The Adani Group has announced support for young table tennis star Poymantee Baisya -- who has the potential to be ranked among the country’s top players -- as part of its GarvHai initiative.

The programme will ensure Poymantee has everything at her disposal as she moves forward in her bid to become a world champion.

Hailing from Hoogly in West Bengal, Poymantee has the happy habit of registering emphatic and important wins in her young career. A gold medallist in the West Zone national ranking tournament in 2019, she joined a rather illustrious list of national champions from Bengal by swatting away the challenge of Arjuna awardee Ayhika Mukherjee at the 85th Senior Nationals.

In addition, she won the women’s doubles title alongside Olympian Sutirtha Mukherjee and was ranked the runner-up with Akash Pal in the mixed doubles event.

Considered a fast learner by the TT fraternity, Poymantee has the ability to punch well above her weight, and is among the most promising athletes in her sport.

“Poymantee has showcased immense talent and we, at the Adani Group, are keen to help her grow in the coming years. She is an athlete who can keep the Indian flag flying high, and there is nothing more rewarding than being able to play a crucial part in that journey. We will do everything we can to ensure she has all the support; she needs only to concentrate on playing as we move forward together,” said Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprises.

“I am delighted and grateful to the Adani Group for their faith in me and supporting me in my journey. Sport at the highest level is a difficult journey, and constant support is always a blessing for an athlete. This means a lot to me,” said Poymantee.

