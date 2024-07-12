Aditi tied 52nd, Diksha is further behind at Evian Championship

Evian Les Bains [France], July 12 : Indian duo Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar had differing starts in the first round of the Amundi Evian Championships, one of the five Majors for women.

Aditi's even par 71 placed her T-52, while Diksha had a tough day, shooting 5-over 76 in T-120th place.

Aditi had two each of birdies and bogeys after being 2-under at one stage. She dropped two bogeys in the last six holes.

Diksha had had two birdies, four bogeys and two double bogeys, placing her dangerously at T-120th place, needing a very low round to have a chance of making the cut.

Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh, Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit and Sweden's Ingrid Lindbald shared the lead with opening rounds of 7-under 64 at the Par-71 Evian Golf Resort in France. Each of the three early co-leaders had seven birdies each and went bogey-free for the first day.

The 72-hole stroke play competition will see the top 65 professionals and ties after 36 holes in the USD $8 million from which the winner takes $1.2 million

Former champions Lydia Ko and Jyo Joo Kim were a stroke further back on six-under-par 65 alongside Gaby Lopez, Hye-Jin Choi, Lauren Coughlin and Ayaka Furue.

In the morning session, Jodi Ewart Shadoff made a hole-in-one at the 16th and won a Porsche Macan Turbo Electric.

