Adroit Sports Ventures LLP acquires Rohtak Royals for inaugural Kabaddi Champions League

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], December 25 : Adroit Sports Ventures LLP has announced the acquisition of Rohtak Royals, a franchise representing the city of Rohtak in Haryana, in the upcoming inaugural season of the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL), according to a release.

Further strengthening the franchise's foundation, KMC Constructions Limited has partnered with Adroit Sports Ventures as the Strategic Partner for Rohtak Royals, marking a significant collaboration between sports development and nation-building infrastructure expertise.

Adroit Sports Ventures LLP is committed to advancing the sports landscape in India, with a special focus on youth development at the grassroots level, leading to success at the national and international levels.

Inspired by the national motto "Kheloge Kudoge Banoge Lajawaab," the organisation aims to create structured opportunities for emerging talent while strengthening the foundation of Indian sport.

Guided by Gajendra Sharma, an entrepreneur incubating multiple startups across industries, and driven by Aishwarya Bhargava, Adroit Sports Ventures focuses on talent identification, systematic training programmes, professional event management and sports infrastructure development.

The vision of Adroit Sports Ventures is rooted in the belief that every talented young athlete deserves the right opportunity, guidance and platform to succeed, the release stated.

By bridging the gap between raw talent and professional sport through structured support and long-term commitment, the organisation seeks to empower young athletes to compete with purpose and progress with integrity.

Its mission is to build and manage professional sports teams with a focus on performance excellence, player progression and long-term sustainability, while honouring sporting traditions and fostering regional pride.

Speaking on the acquisition, Gajendra Sharma, Founder of Adroit Sports Ventures LLP and Owner of Rohtak Royals, said, "Rohtak and Haryana have a deep-rooted kabaddi culture that has produced fearless warriors over generations. Through Rohtak Royals, our vision is to inspire the youth of Haryana by shaping warriors from our villages into world-class kabaddi champions who carry forward the Rohtak legacy with heart and honour. Our mission is to take Haryana's fearless DNA onto the mat, overpower every opponent and make the name of Rohtak echo across kabaddi arenas worldwide."

Speaking on the collaboration, Shashank Shekhar, Director, KMC Constructions Limited, said, "We are delighted to partner with Adroit Sports Ventures for Rohtak Royals in the Kabaddi Champions League. At KMC, we believe in building strong foundations, whether it is national infrastructure or sporting institutions. We look forward to supporting Rohtak Royals in their journey and contributing to the growth of kabaddi through this association."

According to the release, with this acquisition and strategic partnership, Adroit Sports Ventures LLP aims to create a sustainable and competitive sporting ecosystem around Rohtak Royals, combining professional management, grassroots development and high-performance ambition as the team prepares for the inaugural Kabaddi Champions League season.

