AFC Bournemouth sign left-back Adrien Truffert from Rennes

Bournemouth, June 16 AFC Bournemouth have announced the signing of French left-back Adrien Truffert from Rennes. The Belgian-born defender joins the Cherries on a five-year deal from the Ligue 1 outfit.

The 23-year-old has been a mainstay in Rennes’ senior side ever since making his debut in 2020, having previously spent two years in the B team and also winning both the U17 and U19 French Championships with the club in his youth.

After a brilliant 2025 campaign, Bournemouth are bringing in The 23-year-old left-back as the main option to replace Milos Kerkez who is reportedly on his way to joining Liverpool.

“I’m really happy and proud to join AFC Bournemouth. It’s a great opportunity for me to keep progressing and to be part of an ambitious project. I felt the club’s confidence in me from the first discussions, and I’m excited to get started.

“It’s a dream for any player to play in the Premier League. It’s one of the best and most competitive leagues in the world. I’m looking forward to testing myself at this level, facing top players every week, and helping the team achieve great things," said Truffert to AFC Bournemouth's website.

Truffert was last year named Rennes captain and made his 150th Ligue 1 appearance for the side against Marseille in May.

He is also capped at international level with France, with appearances in every age group from the U18s through to the senior squad, and he won a silver medal at the 2024 summer Olympics with his country.

Following the signing of Truffert, President of Football Operations Tiago Pinto commented: “We’re delighted to bring such an excellent talent to the club so early on in the window. Adrien is a player that we’ve admired for some time and he brings significant experience to the squad despite still being just 23 years of age.

“We’re excited to work with Adrien and are thrilled to have a player of such quality join us as we look to build on a record-breaking season for the club.”

Truffert will link up with Andoni Iraola’s squad when the side return for pre-season training ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor