AFC Champions League Two: FC Goa to face Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, Mohun Bagan drawn in group C

Kuala Lumpur, Aug 15 As the draw for the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 was unveiled at AFC House on Friday, FC Goa have found themselves in the same group as Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr.

FC Goa, winners of the Kalinga Super Cup 2025, are placed in Group D with Al Nassr Club (Saudi Arabia), Al Zawra'a SC (Iraq) and FC Istiklol (Tajikistan).

The Gaurs sealed their spot in the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Group Stage after staving off a late fightback from Al Seeb Club of Oman to walk away with a 2-1 win in their Preliminary Stage tie.

FC Goa's opponents, Al Nassr, are the third-placed team from the Saudi Pro League 2024-25, Al Zawra'a SC are the Iraq Stars League 2024-25 runners-up, and FC Istiklol are the Tajikistan Higher League 2024 champions.

On the other hand, the 2024-25 ISL Shield winners Mohun Bagan Super Giant are drawn in Group C alongside Sepahan SC (Iran), Al Hussein SC (Jordan) and Ahal FC (Turkmenistan).

This is Mohun Bagan SG's eighth appearance in Asia's second-tier men's club competition, which was rebranded from the AFC Cup to the AFC Champions League Two last season. FC Goa will play continental football for the second time, having represented India in the 2021 AFC Champions League.

Mohun Bagan SG's opponents, Sepahan SC, are the Persian Gulf Pro League 2024-25 runners-up, while Al Hussein SC are the Jordanian Pro League 2024-25 champions, and Ahal FC are the runners-up of the Ýokary Liga 2024.

The 32 teams - 16 each from the East and West Regions - were divided into eight groups, with the competition to kick off on September 16.

The Group Stage is scheduled to conclude on December 24 before moving into the Round of 16 between February 10-19, 2026. The quarter-finals and semi-finals are set for March 3-12 and April 7-15, respectively, with the final pencilled in for May 16, 2026.

Draw result:

Group A: Al Wasl FC (UAE), Esteghlal FC (IRN), Al Muharraq SC (BHR), Al Wehdat (JOR)

Group B: Al Ahli SC (QAT), PFC Andijon (UZB), FC Arkadag (TKM), Al Khaldiya SC (BHR)

Group C: Foolad Mobarakeh Sepahan SC (IRN), Al Hussein (JOR), Mohun Bagan Super Giant (IND), Ahal FC (TKM)

Group D: Al Nassr Club (KSA), Al Zawraa SC (IRQ), FC Istiklol (TJK), FC Goa (IND)

Group E: Beijing FC (CHN), Macarthur FC (AUS), Tai Po FC (HKG), Cong An Ha Noi FC (VIE)

Group F: Gamba Osaka (JPN), Nam Dinh FC (VIE), Ratchaburi FC (THA), Eastern FC (HKG)

Group G: Bangkok United (THA), Selangor FC (MAS), Lion City Sailors FC (SGP), Persib Bandung (IDN)

Group H: FC Pohang Steelers (KOR), BG Pathum United (THA), Kaya FC-Iloilo (PHI), Tampines Rovers FC (SGP)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor