Afghanistan call Sediqullah Atal and Noor Ahmad for Bangladesh ODI series

Kabul, Oct 22 Opener Sediqullah Atal and left-arm wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad have been included in the 19-man squad, as Afghanistan announced two key additions to their squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, set to take place in Sharjah in November.

Sediqullah Atal, a rising talent with six T20I caps, has been in excellent form lately. He delivered standout performances at the Emerging Teams Asia Cup T20 tournament, notching up scores of 52, 95 not out, and 83. Atal’s inclusion aims to strengthen Afghanistan’s top-order batting, especially in the absence of Ibrahim Zadran, who is still recovering from ankle surgery.

Noor Ahmad, fresh off an impressive Caribbean Premier League campaign, returns to the squad after being named Player of the Series. The young wrist-spinner took 22 wickets for the St Lucia Kings, helping them reach the top of the table and earning recognition for his stellar performances.

Both players were crucial additions to the squad that made history in their previous ODI series, when Afghanistan secured a first-ever series win against a top-five ranked side by defeating South Africa in September. However, Afghanistan will still be missing key players like Zadran and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, with the latter recovering from a right-hand sprain.

Afghanistan Cricket Board chief selector Ahmad Shah Sulimankhil expressed optimism about the squad’s prospects, stating: "Ibrahim Zadran is currently undergoing rehabilitation and continues to recover from surgery.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman remains unavailable due to treatment. However, Noor Ahmad is back in the squad, and we have included a promising top-order batter in Sediqullah Atal, who has impressed everyone with his consistent top performances."

The ODI series against Bangladesh, running from November 6 to 11, will serve as valuable preparation for Afghanistan as they look toward the Champions Trophy in February 2025.

