After transition into senior set-up, Sujata Kujur has eyes on the Olympic Games

New Delhi, May 6 From the hockey fields of Sundargarh in Odisha, where the sport is a way of life, young Sujata Kujur is quietly scripting her own journey. The 21-year-old defender recently made the transition into the senior set-up of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team and was part of the squad that toured Australia, one of the toughest assignments in international hockey.

Reflecting on her debut tour with the senior team, Sujata said, “The tour was a great experience for me, as it was my first time playing with the senior team. There's always a bit more pressure in such situations, but I learned a lot just by observing the seniors and understanding how they approach training and matches.”

“The senior players were very warm and encouraging right from the beginning. They kept telling me not to take too much pressure and to just focus on playing my natural game. Everyone was very supportive,” she added.

Sujata’s hockey journey, however, wasn’t an easy one. Growing up in Sundargarh, she looked up to Deep Grace Ekka and began playing hockey at the age of 10. Despite financial constraints, her determination never wavered.

“I started playing in my hometown’s academy when I was quite young. At first, I didn’t even have my own hockey stick or shoes, so I would borrow from my teammates. There were times I had to play barefoot because my shoes were torn, but I never stopped playing,” she recalled.

The youngest of three siblings, Sujata says that support from her family has always been unwavering. “My parents have always stood by me. Not once did they say that I shouldn’t play hockey. They always encouraged me to give my best and work hard,” she said.

The call-up for the Australia tour was a dream come true. “When I was selected, my parents and entire family were overjoyed. I had only recently joined the national camp, so I couldn’t believe it myself. It was a very proud moment for all of us,” she said.

Recalling the early years, Sujata said, “I got my first hockey stick when I was around 15. The coaches at my academy constantly motivated me to keep working hard and improve every day.”

Having made her first appearance for India in the friendlies in Perth, Sujata now has her sights set firmly on the future. “My dream is to play more matches for India. I want to be part of the Indian team at the Olympics and represent the country at that prestigious tournament,” she said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor