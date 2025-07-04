AIFF invites applicants for men’s head coach position following Marquez's departure

New Delhi, July 4 The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has invited applications for the position of head coach of the men’s national team, with the final day for applying set as July 13. This follows days after the AIFF mutually parted ways with national team head coach Manolo Marquez after his tenure saw India fall to 127 in the FIFA rankings.

“The ‘Head Coach - Senior Men’s National Team’ will report to the AIFF Secretary General and is accountable for the performance of the team in all matches and competitions it participates in during the term of the coach’s contract,” read the statement by the AIFF.

The AIFF executive committee met on Wednesday and approved the decision. Manolo Marquez's exit follows after AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey had confirmed that his tenure would be under review at the said meeting.

Despite a poor run of results, concerns finally arose after India’s poor start to the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers as the men in blue played out a draw against Bangladesh in the opening game before an injury-time winner in the 0-1 loss against Hong Kong further added to their woes.

“The primary role of the Head Coach - Senior Men’s National Team is to select, monitor, and prepare the Senior Men’s National Team (“National Team”) for the various matches and competitions played by the National Team including competitions of the FIFA and the AFC, and other international competitions, with the primary objective being to ensure that the National Team wins the maximum number of matches and competitions it participates in,” the statement added.

The Spaniard was appointed head coach after the fiery exit by previous head coach Igor Stimac in 2024 and has gone on to lead the Blue Colts in eight games with only one win, a 3-0 victory over the Maldives in a friendly. In the end, he leaves with a win percentage of 13%.

Marquez first landed in India ahead of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season to take charge of Hyderabad FC, where he won the ISL title in 2022. In his three years with The Nizams, Marquez took charge of 74 games, out of which he won 37 and drew 21. He went on to take the helm at FC Goa and led them to a Super Cup triumph.

His time as Goa head coach saw him become a dual manager, occupying head coach roles with both the national team and the ISL side as well. In 62 matches under Marquez, FC Goa have won 38 games, with 12 losses and draws each.

