AIFF opens applications for senior men’s and U 23 team head coach position

New Delhi, June 19 The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday released an announcement hiring for the vacant head coach position for both the men's national team and the U 23 squad as well.

The head coach, the men’s senior/U 23 national team will report to the AIFF secretary general and will be accountable for the performance of the team in all matches and competitions it participates in during the term of the coach’s contract.

The head Coach will work closely with the national team department, the national team director, technical director, to strengthen the position and performances of the men’s senior national team.

The AIFF also released a list stating the responsibilities that will come with the important job.

The primary purpose of the position will be to select, monitor, and prepare the senior men’s national team and the U23 men’s national team for the various matches and competitions with qualification to FIFA World Cup/AFC Asian Cup/SAFF Championship and AFC U-23 Championship and a remarkable preparation and performance in the Asian Games 2026 among key targets.

The coach will report regularly to the AIFF secretary general and the technical committee and work in close cooperation with the national team department, the national team director, technical director. To provide advice to the secretary general and the technical director in respect of technical matters.

The new coach will also have to attend and lead the team at all matches, training sessions, and camps of the relevant national team and provide direction, support, and advice to coaching staff on all on-field matters relating to the National Team.

Alongside the responsibilities, a list of requirements have also been provided which include a minimum of 10-15 years of coaching experience at the elite youth and senior level football. Experience as the first team coach (head coach) of the senior national team will be preferred with experience of coaching in the World Cup and continental championship qualifiers an advantage and minimum of AFC/UEFA Pro license or equivalent will be required.

Interested candidates have been asked to mail their applications to the AIFF along with CVs, cover letter, and proof of relevant qualification.

