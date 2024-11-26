"Aim is to bring back the trophy to Mumbai": Sunil Kumar after equalling most wins for a captain in PKL history

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26 : U Mumba captain Sunil Kumar scripted history as his team secured a thrilling 34-32 victory over the Bengaluru Bulls at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Monday. Sunil Kumar equalled Fazel Atrachali's record for the most wins as a captain in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) history, with both players now having 73 victories to their names.

Reflecting on his milestone, Sunil Kumar said, "No, I wasn't thinking about the record before the game because I didn't remember it. I only wanted to get the win for the team. It was important to win because teams like Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan, and Telugu Titans are close to us in the points table. So, it was crucial to win today. I never thought about equalling a record or anything along those lines," he remarked, as per a release by PKL.

Sunil also outlined his ambitions for the rest of the season, expressing his determination to win the trophy for U Mumba.

"U Mumba haven't won the trophy since the second season and haven't reached the playoffs in the last 3-4 seasons. So, the aim is to qualify and win the trophy for U Mumba," he stated.

The captain acknowledged his team's strong performances this season while highlighting areas for improvement ahead of their next match against the Telugu Titans.

"It's great for the team that we are in second place now. However, the team's performance for the first 35 minutes was impressive. We played well in that period, but after that, we didn't perform as well," he noted.

"We're making the same mistake in every game. In the last five minutes of matches, the team is conceding more points, and the raiders are getting caught. The good thing is that Manjeet is finding his form now. He executed a Super Tackle and got us two points, helping us secure the win," he added.

When asked about the record he had just achieved, Sunil Kumar shared his satisfaction.

"I'm happy with the record. Fazel is a senior player compared to me and has been in the league longer than I have. Today, I've equalled his record as captain after this win, so I'm really happy. I will continue to work hard, ensure the team wins matches, and maintain my performance," he said, as quoted in the PKL release.

Meanwhile, the action continues on November 27 with Mohammadreza Shadloui leading the charge in the first match of the day as the Haryana Steelers face Puneri Paltan. The Haryana Steelers, who sit atop the table with four wins in their last five matches, will aim to maintain their momentum against a Puneri Paltan side that has been inconsistent and currently occupies fourth place in the closely contested points table.

The second game of the day will feature Dabang Delhi K.C. against the Patna Pirates. This matchup will see the league's two highest-scoring raiders, Ashu Malik and Devank, go head-to-head. Dabang Delhi K.C. enters the contest on a six-match unbeaten streak, but with just a single point separating them from the Patna Pirates, the latter will be keen to return to winning form.

