AIPA opposes Government recognition of IPA as National Sports Federation calls for immediate review

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 The All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) strongly opposes the Sports Ministry's decision to grant National Sports Federation (NSF) status to the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA), as communicated in a letter dated April 25, as per the AIPA press release.

AIPA, the pioneering body responsible for introducing and nurturing Pickleball in India since 2007-08, expresses deep disappointment over the Ministry's decision, which disregards nearly two decades of their tireless efforts dedicated to the sport's growth, development, and promotion across the country.

"We introduced Pickleball to India, built its grassroots network, trained thousands of players, and put India on the international Pickleball map," said Arvind Prabhoo, President of AIPA. "This decision is not only disheartening but raises serious concerns regarding transparency and fairness in sports governance. In the interest of fair play and sportsmanship, we urge the Ministry to reconsider its decision and uphold the values of clean sports," he added.

AIPA points out that the recognition granted to IPA has been made after relaxing key eligibility conditions set forth in the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011, including:

- Requirement of a minimum three-year existence: As per Para 3.3 of Annexure-II of the Sports Code 2011, a sports federation must be in existence and functioning for at least three years before it can be considered for recognition as an NSF. The IPA was incorporated in November 2024 and has therefore not met this minimum eligibility.

- Requirement of state-level representation: The Sports Code mandates that a State/UT unit of a federation must be affiliated with at least 50% of the district-level associations in that region to be considered valid. There is no verifiable evidence that IPA or its state units meet this criterion.

AIPA believed this action appears to have been influenced by undue lobbying and misleading representations made by the newly formed entity. Granting NSF status to an organisation formed in November 2024 bypassing AIPA's 18 years of contribution sends a troubling message about how sports governance decisions are being made in the country. The Association warns that such decisions risk tarnishing India's reputation in the global sports community and may weaken trust in the country's commitment to upholding legal, ethical, and transparent practices in sports administration.

AIPA remains committed to the values of fair play, sportsmanship, and clean sports governance and calls upon the Ministry to immediately review and rectify the decision in the larger interest of Pickleball and the Indian sporting community.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor