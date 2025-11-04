AIPA, PFI unite under "One Nation, One Game, One Association", a historic moment for Indian pickleball

New Delhi [India], November 4 : Indian pickleball witnessed a historic and heartfelt moment as All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) and the Pickleball Federation of India (PFI) came together with one shared mission to build a united, stronger and future ready national structure for the sport, under the guiding vision of "One Nation, One Game, One Association".

This collaboration is rooted in the belief that pickleball in India must progress as one family, one system and one movement. Adding to the significance of the day, the Rajasthan Pickleball Association, led by Karan Singh Shekhawat, formally joined AIPA as its 25th state body, symbolising unity and collective commitment to the growth of the sport across India, as per a release from AIPA.

Reflecting on this milestone, AIPA President Arvind Ramesh Prabhoo said, "Pickleball has always been about people, passion and community. When we say 'One Nation, One Game, One Association,' we honour every player from the child dreaming on a local court to the champion carrying our flag internationally. Today, the sport in India has become stronger, more united and more hopeful. We aren't just building a structure, we are building a movement together."

Karan Singh Shekhawat, President of the PFI and Rajasthan Pickleball Association, added, "Unity always brings strength. This step is not just organisational, it is emotional and historic for everyone connected with pickleball. I am proud to align with AIPA and look forward to taking this sport to schools, communities, stadiums and the global stage with one voice and one purpose."

With representatives from multiple state associations present, this unification marks the beginning of a coordinated pathway for coaching, tournaments, grassroots expansion and national-level sport governance. Most importantly, it signals a new era where pickleball in India grows not in fragments.

The event was graced by AIPA President Arvind Prabhoo, Karan Singh Shekhawat (President of the Pickleball Federation of India and Rajasthan Pickleball Association, announced as Senior Vice President of AIPA), AIPA Treasurer Nikhil Arun Mathure, Rajasthan Pickleball Association Chairman Raghu Raj, Secretary Ripudaman Singh, AIPA Tournament Committee Chairman and Secretary of the Bihar Pickleball Association Ranjan Gupta, Karnataka State Pickleball Association Secretary Rajath Kankar MR, Madhya Pradesh Pickleball Association Secretary Balwant Salunke, and respected dignitaries Nitu Sharma and Niraj Sharma.

