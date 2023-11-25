AIPA to hold 7th National Pickleball tournament from December 1-3

Ahmedabad, Nov 25 India’s Premiere Pickleball body the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) is all set to organize the 7th National Pickleball Tournament along with Pickleball Association of Gujarat (PAG) from December 1-3 2023.

The three-day event will witness over 250 athletes from 20 states across India fighting for the top spot. The players can choose to compete from 6 different categories like Under-boys and girls and Under-19 men and women, 35 plus men and women, 50 plus men and 60 plus men.

“We have been getting great response from states and the players who are looking to participate in the Nationals. The sport is growing, and we want to make sure that it reaches every nook and corner of India,” said AIPA President, Arvind Prabhoo.

The Tournament will feature players like Asian Gold medalist Tejas Mahajan and Vanshik Kapadia, Mix Double Champions Snehal Patil and Kuldeep Mahajan, India Doubles Champions Mayur Patil, Vrushali Thakare, Isha Lakhani, Himansh Mehta, Under 19 champions like Aditya And Arjun, Rohit Patil, Anush Popli, Bihar Champion Avinash Kumar and Singles Champion Sonu Kumar Vishwakarma from Dhanbad, Jharkhand will be seen in action

Saurabh Trivedi, President of the Pickleball Association of Gujarat (PAG) said, “Pickleball as a sport is growing rapidly in the state of Gujarat and we wanted to showcase that the state is developed to hold a National level tournament. The state has some great player who are playing well and we want to nurture the new crop and give the exposure they require.”

