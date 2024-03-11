Ajay Reddy shines as India thrash Sri Lanka in first match of Samarth Championship for Blind

New Delhi, March 11 Ajay Kumar Reddy slammed 96 runs in 31 balls in his 100th international match as the Indian men's blind cricket team thrashed Sri Lanka by 132 runs in the first T20 of the Samarth Championship for Blind Cricket, an international bilateral blind men’s cricket series at the Karnail Singh Stadium here on Monday.

A combined batting effort led by Ajay Kumar Reddy helped India post 277/5 in the allotted 20 overs. Chasing a mammoth total, Sri Lanka faltered early in the chase and were restricted to 145/6 in 20 overs.

With this win, India have taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20 series for the blind. Ajay Kumar Reddy was named as the player of the match for his sensational knock, on Monday.

The bilateral blind men’s cricket series began on Monday with an inauguration ceremony graced by dignitaries including UN Resident Coordinator for India, Shombi Sharp (Chief Guest), Commodore R. Joseph, Minister Counsellor (Defence), High Commission of Sri Lanka in India, Dr. Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar, the Chairman CABI & Founder Managing Trustee Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, Subu Kota – Former President, Samarthanam USA, Shailendra Yadav, General Secretary, CABI.

Organised by the 'Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled' and the 'Cricket Association for the Blind in India' (CABI), the series aims not only to showcase the incredible talent of visually impaired cricketers but also to raise awareness and promote inclusivity for people with disabilities.

Coming to the match, India got off to a decent start after losing the toss. The side lost two wickets inside Powerplay but kept the momentum going. The Men In Blue reached the 100-run mark in the ninth over but lost three wickets.

Ajay Kumar Reddy came into bat and started firing right from the word go. Ajay slammed 48 runs in 12 balls, unleashing an array of shots. Along with Magunta Sai, Ajay Reddy stitched a 106-run partnership. India posted 277 in the allotted 20 overs as Ajay slammed 96 runs in 31 balls. Ajay was adjudged the player of the match.

Chasing 278, Sri Lanka suffered an early blow in the first over. The visitors started slowly and weren't able to catch up. Falling of wickets added insult to injury as the required rate kept increasing. Sri Lanka were eventually restricted to 145/6 in 20 overs.

India and Sri Lanka will now meet on Tuesday in the second T20 at the Karnail Singh Stadium in New Delhi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor